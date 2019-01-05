Daniel HerskedalNorwegian tubaist. Born 2 April 1982
Daniel Herskedal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p038t253.jpg
1982-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81acb7ca-994b-4df4-9e97-911b48767836
Daniel Herskedal Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Herskedal (born 2 April 1982) is a Norwegian jazz tubist. He is regarded as one of the most talented jazz tubists in Norway.
Daniel Herskedal Performances & Interviews
Daniel Herskedal Tracks
Cut and Run
Daniel Herskedal
Cut and Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Cut and Run
Last played on
PMS - Daniel Herskedal - The Lighthouse
Daniel Herskedal
PMS - Daniel Herskedal - The Lighthouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
The Lighthouse
Daniel Herskedal
The Lighthouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
The Lighthouse
Last played on
Kroderen Line
Daniel Herskedal
Kroderen Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Kroderen Line
Kurd Bayat Nahawand to Kurd
Daniel Herskedal
Kurd Bayat Nahawand to Kurd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Kurd Bayat Nahawand to Kurd
Seeds of Language
Daniel Herskedal
Seeds of Language
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Seeds of Language
Following the Light of Sun, We Left the Old World (feat. Daniel Herskedal)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Following the Light of Sun, We Left the Old World (feat. Daniel Herskedal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Following the Light of Sun, We Left the Old World (feat. Daniel Herskedal)
Last played on
The Seed Of Language
Daniel Herskedal
The Seed Of Language
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
The Seed Of Language
Last played on
Hijaz Train Station
Daniel Herskedal
Hijaz Train Station
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Hijaz Train Station
Last played on
Snowfall
Daniel Herskedal
Snowfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Snowfall
Last played on
The Mistral Noir
Daniel Herskedal
The Mistral Noir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
The Mistral Noir
Last played on
Daniel's Dust Devil / Slow Eastbound Boat
Eyolf Dale
Daniel's Dust Devil / Slow Eastbound Boat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Daniel's Dust Devil / Slow Eastbound Boat
Last played on
Rainfall
Daniel Herskedal
Rainfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Rainfall
Last played on
The Christmas Song
Marius Neset
The Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
The Christmas Song
Lutra Lutra
Marius Neset
Lutra Lutra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Lutra Lutra
Saxophone Intermezzo
Marius Neset
Saxophone Intermezzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Saxophone Intermezzo
Good Morning Denmark
Marius Neset
Good Morning Denmark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Good Morning Denmark
Neck Of The Woods
Marius Neset
Neck Of The Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Neck Of The Woods
Dragon's Eye
Daniel Herskedal
Dragon's Eye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Dragon's Eye
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Daniel Herskedal
Kings Place, London, UK
22
Mar
2019
Daniel Herskedal
Turner Sims Concert Hall, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
23
Mar
2019
Daniel Herskedal
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
London Jazz Festival: London Jazz Festival: New Jazz
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emxxj5
Southbank Centre, London
2016-11-19T12:21:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03ynr2v.jpg
19
Nov
2016
London Jazz Festival: London Jazz Festival: New Jazz
Southbank Centre, London
