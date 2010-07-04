Luis Eduardo Bermúdez Acosta better known as Lucho Bermúdez (January 25, 1912 in El Carmen de Bolívar – April 23, 1994 in Bogotá), was a Colombian musician, composer, arranger, musical director and performer of Colombian folkloric rhythms: Boleros, Cumbias, Porros and Merecumbes. His work brought a big-band jazz sound to these traditional Colombian genres. He was married to Matilde Díaz who later became the lead singer of his orchestra.