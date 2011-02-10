If Thousands is an American drone band from Duluth, Minnesota. Since releasing their debut album "Candice Recorder" in 2001, the band has toured the U.S. with Low. If Thousands' music has been featured on NPR. Christian McShane also performed with Charlie Parr in the band Devil's Flying Machine. Aaron Molina was previously part of the rock band Small Engine City. Nathan Amundson of Rivulets performed on their album Yellowstone.

In a Dreamland Recordings interview McShane explained the purpose and origin If Thousands, "The idea that we started with was to relax people. To relax them to a point where they are drooling.

Elegy, a 25-hour drone in honor of artist Michael Lenz, encouraged cathartic release through unyielding drone. If Thousands' ethic of relaxation found similar form in Slumber, a performance where audience members were encouraged to bring pillows and blankets for the purposes of sleep.

Molina had been in mostly punk bands and was looking for something new. McShane was a classically trained vocalist who was in multiple local bands, as well as forming “Experimental Tuesdays", with Low's Alan Sparhawk - a local event at the Norshor theatre in Duluth, MN in which performers would be encouraged to exhibit experimental works of music, film, dance, or visual art.