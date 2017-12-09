Billy “The Kid” EmersonRock 'n' roll on Sun, Vee-Jay & Chess Records. Born 21 December 1925
1925-12-21
William Robert Emerson (born December 21, 1925), known during his recording career as Billy "The Kid" Emerson and more recently as Rev. William R. Emerson, is an African American preacher and former R&B and rock and roll singer and songwriter, best known for his 1955 song, "Red Hot."
Red Hot
Red Hot
When It Rains It Pours
When It Rains It Pours
When It Rains it really pours
When It Rains it really pours
Every Woman I Know
Every Woman I Know
Every Woman I Know(Crazy About Automobiles)
