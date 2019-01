William Robert Emerson (born December 21, 1925), known during his recording career as Billy "The Kid" Emerson and more recently as Rev. William R. Emerson, is an African American preacher and former R&B and rock and roll singer and songwriter, best known for his 1955 song, "Red Hot."

