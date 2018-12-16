LudusUk new wave / punk band. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1984
Ludus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81a3daeb-dfad-4ff3-80dc-0fcf793e2db7
Ludus Biography (Wikipedia)
Ludus was a British post-punk band formed in Manchester in 1978 which featured artist, designer and singer Linder Sterling. It played jazz-, avant-garde- and punk- oriented material. The band influenced singer Morrissey, later of The Smiths and a solo artist, who remains one of the group's most vocal fans.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ludus Tracks
Sort by
The Escape Artist
Ludus
The Escape Artist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Escape Artist
Last played on
Nue Au Soleil
Ludus
Nue Au Soleil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nue Au Soleil
Last played on
My Cherry Is In Sherry
Ludus
My Cherry Is In Sherry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Cherry Is In Sherry
Last played on
Breaking The Rules
Ludus
Breaking The Rules
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breaking The Rules
Last played on
Box
Ludus
Box
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Box
Last played on
The Fool
Ludus
The Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fool
Last played on
Covenant
Ludus
Covenant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Covenant
Last played on
Wrapped In Silence
Ludus
Wrapped In Silence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrapped In Silence
Last played on
Invasion of Compulsory Sex-Morality
Ludus
Invasion of Compulsory Sex-Morality
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redress
Ludus
Redress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redress
Palace of Thieves
Ludus
Palace of Thieves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Palace of Thieves
Modju
Ludus
Modju
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modju
Bitch Party
Ludus
Bitch Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bitch Party
Savasana
Ludus
Savasana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Savasana
Ludus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist