OmegaHungarian rock band. Formed 1962
Omega
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/819e4775-b9a6-4a24-b4af-0acfa9669a00
Omega Biography (Wikipedia)
Omega is one of the most successful Hungarian rock bands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Omega Tracks
Sort by
Gyöngyhajú lány
Omega
Gyöngyhajú lány
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gyöngyhajú lány
Last played on
Pearls In Her Hair
Omega
Pearls In Her Hair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearls In Her Hair
Last played on
Egy Lany Nem Ment Haza
Omega
Egy Lany Nem Ment Haza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Egy Lany Nem Ment Haza
Last played on
Omega Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist