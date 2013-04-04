Yoji Biomehanika, also known as YOJI, Mutant DJ, Ozaka Oz, Bionico, Biomehanika and The Arcade Nation is a Japanese trance/hard trance DJ. A household name in the Japanese club scene in the 1990s, Yoji entered the international scene in 2001 when he was featured in the lineup for the Dance Valley music festival in the Netherlands in front of 90,000 people. He then started headlining some of the largest international music events such as Sensation Black, Tomorrowland and Street Parade. He is now considered one of the icons of hard dance music.