Raden Angger Dimas Riyanto (born March 1, 1988) professionally known as Angger Dimas, is an Indonesian electronic musician, DJ and music producer from Jakarta, Indonesia. Angger Dimas student of 34 Senior High School, Jakarta & 68 Junior High School, Jakarta, started playing guitar at age 7 and first became active in the Jakarta club scene in 2009. He has been called the #1 DJ of Indonesia by thedjlist.com.