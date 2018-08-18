Wolfgang MittererBorn 6 June 1958
Wolfgang Mitterer
1958-06-06
Wolfgang Mitterer Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Mitterer (born 6 June 1958 in Lienz, East Tyrol) is an Austrian composer and musician (organ, keyboard).
Beethoven - Intermezzo
