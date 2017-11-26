Larry YoungBorn 7 October 1940. Died 30 March 1978
Larry Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81971abd-8a02-4d66-a499-8487ba7f20d8
Larry Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Young (also known as Khalid Yasin [Abdul Aziz]; 7 October 1940 in Newark, New Jersey – 30 March 1978 in New York City) was an American jazz organist and occasional pianist. Young pioneered a modal approach to the Hammond B-3 (in contrast to Jimmy Smith's soul jazz style). However, he did also play soul jazz, among other styles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Young Tracks
Sort by
Falling In Love With You
Larry Young
Falling In Love With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling In Love With You
Last played on
Moontrane
Larry Young
Moontrane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moontrane
Last played on
I Found A New Baby
Larry Young
I Found A New Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Found A New Baby
Last played on
Trane of Thought
Larry Young
Trane of Thought
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trane of Thought
Last played on
Zoltan
Woody Shaw
Zoltan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zoltan
Last played on
African Blues
Larry Young
African Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Blues
Last played on
Luny Tune
Larry Young
Luny Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luny Tune
Last played on
Larry Young
Beyond All Limits
Larry Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Larry Young
Performer
Last played on
Beyond All Limits
Larry Young
Beyond All Limits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond All Limits
Last played on
Turn Off The Lights
Larry Young
Turn Off The Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Off The Lights
Last played on
Plaza de Toros
Larry Young
Plaza de Toros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plaza de Toros
Last played on
Big Nick
Larry Young
Big Nick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzk.jpglink
Big Nick
Last played on
Talkin About JC
Larry Young
Talkin About JC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talkin About JC
Last played on
Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise
Larry Young
Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fuel for the Fire
Larry Young
Fuel for the Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fuel for the Fire
Last played on
Khalid Of Space Part Two
Larry Young
Khalid Of Space Part Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Khalid Of Space Part Two
Last played on
Pharaoh's Dance
Bennie Maupin
Pharaoh's Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj8.jpglink
Pharaoh's Dance
Last played on
Of Love And Peace
Larry Young
Of Love And Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of Love And Peace
Last played on
Visions
Larry Young
Visions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Visions
Last played on
Larry Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist