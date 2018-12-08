Andy White (born 28 May 1962) is a Northern Irish singer/songwriter, poet and author, born in Belfast. He started writing poetry and music early, penning a poem called "Riots" aged nine. He attended Methodist College Belfast. He studied English Literature at Robinson College, Cambridge University, graduating in 1984.

He released his first EP Religious Persuasion in 1985 on Stiff Records, and debut album Rave on Andy White in 1986. Since then he has released thirteen solo albums plus numerous compilations and live albums, and has collaborated with many other artists including Peter Gabriel, Sinéad O'Connor and English producer John Leckie. White won Ireland's Hot Press Songwriter of the Year Award in 1993.

In 1995 he released an album (Altitude) with Tim Finn (of Split Enz) and Liam Ó Maonlaí (of Hothouse Flowers); the trio recorded as ALT.

His most recent studio album is The Guilty & The Innocent (2017).

A book of lyrics and poems, The Music Of What Happens, was published in 1999 by Belfast-based Lagan Press. In 2009, his first work of prose (21st Century Troubadour) was published, also by Lagan, with a second volume of poetry (Stolen Moments) (Another Lost Shark Press, Brisbane) following in 2011. A double CD collection 21st Century Troubadour (2012), was based around the book of the same name.