B6 is an English language speaking Minimal House/Techno music DJ, producer, and graphic designer hailing from Shanghai, China.

The name B6 gives reference to British electronic artist B12.

He's recorded a variety of music styles under several names. He founded the Isolation Music record label—designing, producing, and releasing CD's for Chinese underground musicians. He also frequently plays live digital sets or DJ's at nightclubs and special events, often playing at clubnight Antidote at club The Shelter in Shanghai.

He has an alias called AITAR, a synth-pop band called IGO, and is a co-founder of the arts website Neocha.com with slogan Connecting China's Creative Communities. He also co-founded Antidote Shanghai.

He also was featured on the recent special episode of The Culture Show titled The Culture Show Goes To China TV program on BBC television in the UK.