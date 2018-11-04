Kaaris (stylized KΛΛRIS) (born Okou Armand Gnakouri on 30 January 1980 in Cocody, Northern Abidjan) is a French rapper, record producer and composer of Ivorian origin. Or Noir, his major album on Therapy Music / AZ / Universal Music, was released on 21 October 2013.

Originating from Sevran, a northeastern suburb of Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis department, he started rapping in 1999, and released his first mixtape in 2001. He returned to his native Ivory Coast for a while, but returned to France after political unrest in the country. In 2007, he launched his street album 43eme Bima that led to signing with a new independent label French Cut Music.

However, his meeting with French rapper Booba and producers Therapy gave him his first recording with Booba, "Criminelle league" released as part of Booba's Autopsie Vol. 4. Kaaris had his first charting hit "Kalash", credited to Booba featuring Kaaris appearing in Booba's album Futur.

Kaaris co-writes most of his materials in cooperation with a record producer duo, known as Therapy (made up of producers 2031 and 2093).