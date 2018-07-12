North Texas Wind Symphony
North Texas Wind Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/818f55eb-7c9a-4121-81e3-30fa1f39a98f
Tracks
Sort by
England's Pleasant Land, Nos 1 and 2
Ralph Vaughan Williams
England's Pleasant Land, Nos 1 and 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
England's Pleasant Land, Nos 1 and 2
Conductor
Last played on
Gershwin's Prelude in C# Minor
North Texas Winds Symphony directed by Eugene Migliaro Corporon
Gershwin's Prelude in C# Minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gershwin's Prelude in C# Minor
Performer
Last played on
Prelude 2 in C# Minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude 2 in C# Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude 2 in C# Minor
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist