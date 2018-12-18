Anna-Catherine Hartley (born December 9, 1987), known professionally as Uffie, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ, and fashion designer formerly signed to French electronic music record label Ed Banger Records. She has been described as a muse for French DJs, and is known for working with her labelmates and friends, such as Feadz, Mr. Oizo, and SebastiAn, as well as producer Mirwais. She was briefly married to French graffiti artist André Saraiva between 2008 and 2009.

Uffie's music incorporates synthpop, acid house, alternative dance, and "somewhere between electro, rap and nu skool". She is perhaps best known for her single "Pop the Glock", as well as "TThhEe PPaARRtTYY", her 2007 collaboration with labelmates Justice. Some of her live performances have been described as "Warholian".

In 2010, Uffie released her debut album Sex Dreams and Denim Jeans, which was included on several year-end critics' lists and was nominated in the French Victoires de la Musique for Best Electronic Album. Also in 2010, Uffie launched a 12-piece capsule collection with clothing brand Diesel.