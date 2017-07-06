Adelaide Pereira da SilvaBorn 1928
Adelaide Pereira da Silva
1928
Biography (Wikipedia)
Adelaide Pereira da Silva (born 1928) is a Brazilian pianist, composer and painter.
Suite No.2 (Dobrado; Ciranda; Chorinho; Baião)
