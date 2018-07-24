Faruq Mahfuz Anam (known by his stage name James) is a Bangladeshi singer, guitarist, and composer. He is considered as one of the greatest musicians the country ever had. He is often referred to as "Guru". He is currently the lead guitarist and vocalist of the band Nagar Baul (the Urban Mendicant). He has also played back in a few songs in Bollywood movies. James rose to mainstream fame in the 1990s as the frontman of Feelings, now renamed Nagar Baul, which is one of the "Big Three of Rock", who were responsible for developing and popularising rock music in Bangladesh, the other two being LRB and Ark. James is considered to be the pioneer of psychedelic rock in Bangladesh.