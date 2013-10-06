Hakon BørresenBorn 2 June 1876. Died 6 October 1954
Hakon Børresen
1876-06-02
Hakon Børresen Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Ejnar Hakon Børresen (June 2, 1876, Copenhagen – October 6, 1954, Copenhagen) was one of the foremost Danish composers of the 20th century.
Hakon Børresen Tracks
Romance, Op 4 (feat. Hakon Børresen)
Andreas Brantelid
Romance, Op 4 (feat. Hakon Børresen)
Romance, Op 4 (feat. Hakon Børresen)
Hakon Børresen Links
