Sylvia FineBorn 29 August 1913. Died 28 October 1991
Sylvia Fine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/817dbdb9-9c5f-46d6-8456-6545873d0070
Sylvia Fine Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia Fine (August 29, 1913 – October 28, 1991) was an American lyricist, composer, and producer, and the wife of the comedian Danny Kaye. She and her future husband grew up within blocks of each other in Brooklyn, but they did not meet until 1939.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sylvia Fine Tracks
Sort by
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1947) - Anatole of Paris
Sylvia Fine
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1947) - Anatole of Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfn.jpglink
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1947) - Anatole of Paris
Last played on
Back to artist