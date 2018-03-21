Frederick ConverseBorn 5 January 1871. Died 8 June 1940
Frederick Converse
1871-01-05
Frederick Converse Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Shepherd Converse (January 5, 1871 – June 8, 1940), was an American composer of classical music, whose works include four operas and five symphonies.
Frederick Converse Tracks
Festival of Pan, Op 9
Song of the Sea: tone poem after Whitman
The Festival of Pan
American Sketches
