Solar X
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8175da25-c979-467a-820b-698c1e67b3f2
Solar X Biography (Wikipedia)
SolarX, is the performing name of Dr. Roman Belavkin, a Russian electronic music artist and computer scientist. SolarX was one of the pioneers of techno in post-Perestroika Russia. He now lives in London and teaches at Middlesex University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Solar X Tracks
Sort by
Solar X- Wicked and Beautiful
Solar X
Solar X- Wicked and Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solar X- Wicked and Beautiful
Last played on
Hot Cherry
Solar X
Hot Cherry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Cherry
Last played on
Wicked & Beautiful
Solar X
Wicked & Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wicked & Beautiful
Last played on
Tuchpulses
Solar X
Tuchpulses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tuchpulses
Last played on
Solar X Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist