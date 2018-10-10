Avi Buffalo (born Avigdor Benyamin Zahner-Isenberg, November 5 1990) is an American musician, songwriter, and producer.

His self-titled debut album was released on April 27, 2010, and was given positive reviews by The A.V. Club, NME, Filter, Drowned in Sound and numerous other music review sites. The album's first single was "What's In It For" with "Jessica" on the B-side. His band performed at SXSW the same year, and opened for Modest Mouse in July. In 2010, the band toured Europe and North America. In June 2011 a second single was released on Sub Pop, "How Come? and Good I'm Wishing", and he had already began writing for a second album. Avi began recording a follow-up to his self-titled album in 2012, and in 2013 began producing other artists and side projects in addition to his own material. Avi Buffalo's second album At Best Cuckold was released on 8 September 2014 in Europe, and on 9 September in the US. Avi and a live band toured the US and Europe in support of this album in Autumn of 2014 for a brief amount of time before Avi decided to return to performing, writing and producing new music.