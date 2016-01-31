Pagoda was an American rock band from Brooklyn, New York. Its last known line-up before the break-up in 2011 consists of Michael Pitt as vocalist and guitarist, along with Reece Carr on drums, Willie Paredes on bass, and Chris Hoffman on cello. Their first self-titled album was released February 27, 2007 through Ecstatic Peace. The name Pagoda comes from the Taoist house of worship of the same name. They began recording their sophomore release in March 2009 at Excello Recording Studios in Brooklyn, New York, with producer Hugh Pool. In October 2009 they released their second career single entitled "Warzone" on their official Myspace page.