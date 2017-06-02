Yves Mondesir (born October 12, 1975), better known by his stage name DJ Whoo Kid, is an American–Haitian Hip Hop DJ. He is currently signed to G-Unit Records and its subsidiary label, Shadyville Entertainment. He is the host of The Whoolywood Shuffle on Sirius/XM Radio Shade 45, and in March 2009. His productions often use a sound clip of shouting his DJ name, with an echo effect. He's had two albums chart on the Billboard 200, XXL Presents: Bad Season with Tech N9ne (#118 in 2011) and The Whoodlum Ball with Smith and Hay and Ranna Royce (#156 in 2018).