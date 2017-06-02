DJ Whoo KidBorn 12 October 1971
DJ Whoo Kid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8167d73f-335b-410a-8e56-ea9afccfa542
DJ Whoo Kid Biography (Wikipedia)
Yves Mondesir (born October 12, 1975), better known by his stage name DJ Whoo Kid, is an American–Haitian Hip Hop DJ. He is currently signed to G-Unit Records and its subsidiary label, Shadyville Entertainment. He is the host of The Whoolywood Shuffle on Sirius/XM Radio Shade 45, and in March 2009. His productions often use a sound clip of shouting his DJ name, with an echo effect. He's had two albums chart on the Billboard 200, XXL Presents: Bad Season with Tech N9ne (#118 in 2011) and The Whoodlum Ball with Smith and Hay and Ranna Royce (#156 in 2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Whoo Kid Performances & Interviews
DJ Whoo Kid Tracks
Sort by
Whippin' (feat. DJ Whoo Kid)
Waka Flocka Flame
Whippin' (feat. DJ Whoo Kid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whippin' (feat. DJ Whoo Kid)
Last played on
Main Chick (DJ Whoo Kid Remix) (feat. Chris Brown, Tyga & LL Cool J)
Kid Ink
Main Chick (DJ Whoo Kid Remix) (feat. Chris Brown, Tyga & LL Cool J)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jrn6h.jpglink
Main Chick (DJ Whoo Kid Remix) (feat. Chris Brown, Tyga & LL Cool J)
Last played on
Shady
Eminem
Shady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0b.jpglink
Shady
Last played on
All Night Long (feat. LL Cool J)
DJ Whoo Kid
All Night Long (feat. LL Cool J)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up We Goin (Feat. Giggs/Jeremih)
DJ Whoo Kid
Up We Goin (Feat. Giggs/Jeremih)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up We Goin (Feat. Giggs/Jeremih)
Last played on
DJ Whoo Kid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist