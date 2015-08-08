Nathan MooreBorn 20 January 1965
Nathan Marcellus Moore (born 10 January 1965, Stamford Hill, London, England) is an English indonesian of Java singer, actor and manager. He is known professionally as both Nathan Moore (singing) and Marcellus Moore (acting).
