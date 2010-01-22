First State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81640eba-71f1-46c6-b67b-c55e8286e265
First State Biography (Wikipedia)
First State is a trance act fronted by the Dutch record producer Sander van der Waal, also known as Sander van Dien, who has released three studio albums. Signed to Black Hole Recordings, they have performed internationally and work with vocalists such as Anita Kelsey, Neev Kennedy and Sarah Howells.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
First State Tracks
Sort by
Brave (Mac & Mac Mix)
First State
Brave (Mac & Mac Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brave (Mac & Mac Mix)
Last played on
First State Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist