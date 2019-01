First State is a trance act fronted by the Dutch record producer Sander van der Waal, also known as Sander van Dien, who has released three studio albums. Signed to Black Hole Recordings, they have performed internationally and work with vocalists such as Anita Kelsey, Neev Kennedy and Sarah Howells.

