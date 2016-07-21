Robert JohnsonEnglish renaissance composer. Born 1583. Died 26 November 1633
Robert Johnson
1583
Robert Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Johnson (c. 1583 – 1633) was an English composer and lutenist of the late Tudor and early Jacobean eras. He is sometimes called "Robert Johnson II" to distinguish him from an earlier Scottish composer.[citation needed] Johnson worked with William Shakespeare providing music for some of his later plays.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Johnson Tracks
The Nobleman
Robert Johnson
The Nobleman
The Nobleman
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
Full fathom five
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
Robert Johnson
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
Where the bee sucks
Robert Johnson
Where the bee sucks
Where the bee sucks
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
Full fathom five
"Full fathum five" & "Where the bee sucks, there suck I" (from 'The Tempest')
Robert Johnson
"Full fathum five" & "Where the bee sucks, there suck I" (from 'The Tempest')
"Full fathum five" & "Where the bee sucks, there suck I" (from 'The Tempest')
Cross Road Blues
Robert Johnson
Cross Road Blues
Cross Road Blues
The Satyr's Dance (from Oberon, The Faery Prince)
Robert Johnson
The Satyr's Dance (from Oberon, The Faery Prince)
The Satyr's Dance (from Oberon, The Faery Prince)
Lady Strange's Almain
Robert Johnson
Lady Strange's Almain
Lady Strange's Almain
I Give You a New Commandment
Robert Johnson
I Give You a New Commandment
I Give You a New Commandment
The Prince's Almain
Robert Johnson
The Prince's Almain
The Prince's Almain
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
Full fathom five
Where the bee sucks
Robert Johnson
Where the bee sucks
Where the bee sucks
Galliard
Robert Johnson
Galliard
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
Full fathom five
Where the bee sucks
Robert Johnson
Where the bee sucks
Where the bee sucks
Hark, hark! the lark
Robert Johnson
Hark, hark! the lark
Hark, hark! the lark
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
Full fathom five
Pavan
Robert Johnson
Pavan
Pavan
"Have you seen but a white lily grow", from The Devil is an Ass
Robert Johnson
"Have you seen but a white lily grow", from The Devil is an Ass
"Have you seen but a white lily grow", from The Devil is an Ass
As I walked forth
Robert Johnson
As I walked forth
As I walked forth
Where the bee sucks
Robert Johnson
Where the bee sucks
Where the bee sucks
Have you seen the bright lily grow
Robert Johnson
Have you seen the bright lily grow
Have you seen the bright lily grow
Hark! Hark! the lark
Robert Johnson
Hark! Hark! the lark
Hark! Hark! the lark
Alman III
Anthony Rooley
Alman III
Alman III
Have you seen the bright lily grow
Robert Johnson
Have you seen the bright lily grow
Have you seen the bright lily grow
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
Full fathom five
Full fathom five (feat. Deborah Roberts, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five (feat. Deborah Roberts, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
Full fathom five (feat. Deborah Roberts, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
The Temporiser
Robert Johnson
The Temporiser
The Temporiser
The Prince's Alman & The Prince's Coranto
Robert Johnson
The Prince's Alman & The Prince's Coranto
The Prince's Alman & The Prince's Coranto
'Have you seen the bright lily grow?'
Robert Johnson
'Have you seen the bright lily grow?'
'Have you seen the bright lily grow?'
The Third of the Temple
Robert Johnson
The Third of the Temple
The Third of the Temple
