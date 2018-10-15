Zaytoven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81600da3-6054-434c-8dfc-696debe6bf7f
Zaytoven Biography (Wikipedia)
Xavier Lamar Dotson, professionally known as Zaytoven, is an American record producer, DJ, and pianist from Atlanta, Georgia. He has released collaborative projects with artists including Usher, Future, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Lecrae, Young Scooter, Young Dolph, and Shy Glizzy.
Zaytoven won a Grammy Award in 2011 for his contribution to Usher's Raymond v. Raymond album, as a co-producer and writer for the single "Papers" along with Sean Garrett.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zaytoven Tracks
Sort by
Stay At Home (feat. Future)
Usher
Stay At Home (feat. Future)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0604xdf.jpglink
Stay At Home (feat. Future)
Last played on
Gift Shop
Usher
Gift Shop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0604xdf.jpglink
Gift Shop
Last played on
Gift Shop (feat. Gunna)
Usher
Gift Shop (feat. Gunna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0604xdf.jpglink
Gift Shop (feat. Gunna)
Last played on
Say What You Want (feat. Usher)
Zaytoven
Say What You Want (feat. Usher)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0604xdf.jpglink
Say What You Want (feat. Usher)
Last played on
You Decide
Usher
You Decide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0604xdf.jpglink
You Decide
Last played on
Go Get The Money (feat. Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, T.I. & Pusha T)
Zaytoven
Go Get The Money (feat. Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, T.I. & Pusha T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027qjt0.jpglink
Go Get The Money (feat. Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, T.I. & Pusha T)
Last played on
Never Had (feat. Jme)
Yung Fume
Never Had (feat. Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d6vvs.jpglink
Never Had (feat. Jme)
Last played on
Designer (feat. Rich the Kid, Future, Blac Youngsta & Lil Pump)
Zaytoven
Designer (feat. Rich the Kid, Future, Blac Youngsta & Lil Pump)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqg7.jpglink
Designer (feat. Rich the Kid, Future, Blac Youngsta & Lil Pump)
Last played on
Left da Bank
Zaytoven
Left da Bank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Left da Bank
Last played on
East Atlanta Day (feat. Gucci Mane & 21 Savage)
Zaytoven
East Atlanta Day (feat. Gucci Mane & 21 Savage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqxm3.jpglink
East Atlanta Day (feat. Gucci Mane & 21 Savage)
Last played on
Pea Coat
Zaytoven
Pea Coat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pea Coat
Last played on
Role Model
OG Maco
Role Model
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Role Model
Last played on
Back to artist