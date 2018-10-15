Xavier Lamar Dotson, professionally known as Zaytoven, is an American record producer, DJ, and pianist from Atlanta, Georgia. He has released collaborative projects with artists including Usher, Future, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Lecrae, Young Scooter, Young Dolph, and Shy Glizzy.

Zaytoven won a Grammy Award in 2011 for his contribution to Usher's Raymond v. Raymond album, as a co-producer and writer for the single "Papers" along with Sean Garrett.