LiorLior Attar, Israeli-Australian singer-songwriter. Born 1976
Lior
1976
Lior Biography (Wikipedia)
Lior Attar, better known simply as Lior, is an independent Israeli-Australian singer-songwriter based in Melbourne.
Lior Tracks
Compassion - 1st mvt - Sim Shalom
Nigel Westlake
Compassion - 1st mvt - Sim Shalom
Compassion - 1st mvt - Sim Shalom
Last played on
Autumn Flow
Lior
Autumn Flow
Autumn Flow
Last played on
This Old Love
Lior
This Old Love
This Old Love
Last played on
