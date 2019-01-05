The Luka State are a rock band from Winsford, Cheshire, in the North West of England, halfway between Manchester and Liverpool.

In 2013, the band released three singles: "Matter of Time," "30 Minute Break," and "Rain;" all three being recorded by Sam Williams, best known for discovering alt-rock band Supergrass. They were picked up by Vulture Hound, which called the group "the epitome of modern Rock-n-roll."

In 2014, Whitmore parted with founding members Ellis and Bell, the latter citing musical differences and leaving room for Jake Barnabas as drummer. This change coincided with a change to a more electronically enhanced sound, described by Clash as "all epic guitars and contagious synth lines".

With an ever-growing international following asking for new material the band headed to Edge Studios to record their debut mini album The Price of Education. The album was self-produced alongside the band’s manager Jim de Whalley, and engineered by Mark Winterburn, who has worked with bands such as Plan B and Nine Black Alps. Additional bass production was contributed by Simon Edwards of Fairground Attraction with the final mix being done by Chris Sheldon, who had mixed Foo Fighters' The Colour and the Shape whilst producing Feeder and Oceansize.