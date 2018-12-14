Jenn Butterworth
Jenn Butterworth
Jenn Butterworth Tracks
Wings On My Heels
Jenn Butterworth
The Missing Gift / Time For Bed / Lost In Elgin
Anna Massie
Let The Sun Shine Down On Me / Than Hall's
Jenn Butterworth
There Is A Time
Jenn Butterworth
If I Had A Lover / The Belle Of The Ball
Jenn Butterworth
The Great Divide
Jenn Butterworth
Roll on Clouds: Let the Sun Shine Down On Me / Than Hall's
Jenn Butterworth
Maggie West's Waltz
Anna Massie
Harsh Feb Reels: The Harsh February/File Under Biddle/The St James Lasses
Euan Burton
Apple At The Crossroads / Elzwick's Farewell
Jenn Butterworth
Malteser Madness
Jenn Butterworth
Performer
1,2,3,4 / Joseph Salter's
Jenn Butterworth
Reel for Carl (Jerry Holland); Smilin' Katie (Trad.); The White Houses of Shieldaig (Trad.)
Ryan Young & Jenn Butterworth
The Pain I Have Endured Since Last Year (Trad.); Caber Feidh (Trad.); To Chase the Goats off the Road (Trad.)
Ryan Young & Jenn Butterworth
The Skylark's Ascenison (Pipe Corporal Archibald Lindsay); Miss Georgina Campbell; Anne Lacey's (Liz Carroll); The Harris Dance
Ryan Young & Jenn Butterworth
The Back of the Change House; The Nine Pint Coggie; John of Badenyon; The Goat Island Reel (Dougie Hunter)
Ryan Young & Jenn Butterworth
Shine
Jenn Butterworth
MAGGIE WEST'S
Anna Massie
DAD'S LANDROVER: AIRAIDH NAM BADAN/DAD'S LANDROVER/DRAM BEHIND THE CURTAIN
Anna Massie
Calum Ross / Boadicea / Tune For Emily Ball
Anna Massie
THE LONE ARRANGER/FIRMANI'S FROLIC/SHE'S CANADINA, EH?
Anna Massie
