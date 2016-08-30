The WalkersFormed 1963. Disbanded 1979
The Walkers
1963
The Walkers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Walkers were a popular Dutch band of the 1970s. The group began as a skiffle group in 1963 and continued in mainstream pop music till 1989.
O Lonesome Me
