59 ProductionsCreative direction, technical design, and projection team. Formed 2003
59 Productions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/815ad8b5-2916-45b9-821c-bb10d699038b
59 Productions Biography (Wikipedia)
59 Productions is an Olivier and Tony Award-winning design studio and production company with offices in London and New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
59 Productions Performances & Interviews
59 Productions Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Total Immersion: In Remembrance World War I: Virtual Reality experience: Nothing to be Written
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enmbc8
Barbican, London
2018-11-10T11:59:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06ngnfv.jpg
10
Nov
2018
Total Immersion: In Remembrance World War I: Virtual Reality experience: Nothing to be Written
Barbican, London
Proms 2018: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8j3v2
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-13T11:59:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vyxqq.jpg
13
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Proms Free Curtain Raiser, Five Telegrams: Sender
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrz3d
The Albert Memorial
2018-07-12T11:59:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06bn2b5.jpg
12
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Proms Free Curtain Raiser, Five Telegrams: Sender
The Albert Memorial
Back to artist