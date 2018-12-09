Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gl4df.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81590419-e62c-43dd-9097-aaf6274c77cc
Jaakko Eino Kalevi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaakko Eino Kalevi (born 1984) is a Finnish musician.
Kalevi grew up in Jyväskylä. He started to release music in 2007. Kalevi used to work as a tram driver in Helsinki, Finland..
In 2015, he released Jaakko Eino Kalevi on Weird World. The album was shortlisted for the sixth Nordic Music Prize.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaakko Eino Kalevi Tracks
Sort by
Conceptual Mediterranean (Part 1)
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Conceptual Mediterranean (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
This World
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
This World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
This World
Last played on
Emotions in Motion
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Emotions in Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Emotions in Motion
Last played on
People In The City Centre
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
People In The City Centre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
People In The City Centre
Last played on
Emotions in Motion (Radio Edit)
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Emotions in Motion (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Emotions in Motion (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Memories (Heatsick's Continental Drift Mix)
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Memories (Heatsick's Continental Drift Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Itken Aina (I'm Always Crying) (Jaakko Eino Kalevi version) (feat. Jaakko Eino Kalevi)
Véronique Vincent & Aksak Maboul
Itken Aina (I'm Always Crying) (Jaakko Eino Kalevi version) (feat. Jaakko Eino Kalevi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Hush Down
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Hush Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Hush Down
Last played on
Ikuinen Purkautumaton Jännite
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Ikuinen Purkautumaton Jännite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Ikuinen Purkautumaton Jännite
Last played on
Say
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Say
Last played on
Deeper Shadows
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Deeper Shadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Deeper Shadows
Last played on
Macho
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Macho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Macho
Last played on
J.E.K.
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
J.E.K.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
J.E.K.
Last played on
Double Talk
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Double Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Double Talk
Last played on
Sensaatio
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Sensaatio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Sensaatio
Last played on
When You Walk Through Them All (Peaking Lights remix)
Jaakko Eino Kalevi
When You Walk Through Them All (Peaking Lights remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl4df.jpglink
Jaakko Eino Kalevi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist