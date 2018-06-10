Paula MorelenbaumBorn 31 July 1962
Paula Morelenbaum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8158a2c2-2258-43a2-97d5-d97c6bec234a
Paula Morelenbaum Biography (Wikipedia)
Regina Paula Martins Morelenbaum (, born July 31, 1962) is a Brazilian singer, born in Rio de Janeiro. She and her husband Jaques Morelenbaum were in the band that toured with Antonio Carlos Jobim from 1984–1994.
In addition to Jobim's group, Paula Morelenbaum has been part of Quarteto Jobim-Morelenbaum, with her husband Jaques, Jobim's son Paulo, and his son Daniel. She has also been in the trio Morelenbaum2/Sakamoto, also with her husband, and with Japanese composer/keyboardist Ryuichi Sakamoto.
