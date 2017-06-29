Evening HymnsFormed 2007
Evening Hymns
2007
Evening Hymns Biography (Wikipedia)
Evening Hymns is a Canadian indie folk rock band, whose core member is singer and songwriter Jonas Bonnetta. The remainder of the band consists of a rotating collective of musicians, including members of Ohbijou, The Wooden Sky, The Burning Hell, The D'Urbervilles and Forest City Lovers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evening Hymns Tracks
Evil Forces
Jonas Bonetta & Evening Hymns
House Of Mirrors
Evening Hymns
Spirit In The Sky
Evening Hymns
Family Tree
Evening Hymns
