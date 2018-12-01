Lynn HarrellBorn 30 January 1944
Lynn Harrell
1944-01-30
Lynn Harrell Biography
Lynn Harrell (born January 30, 1944) is an American classical cellist.
Piano Trio in E major, op. 1 no. 2: II. Largo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in E major, op. 1 no. 2: II. Largo
Piano Trio in E major, op. 1 no. 2: II. Largo
Sonata for violin and cello: IV. Vif
Maurice Ravel
Sonata for violin and cello: IV. Vif
Sonata for violin and cello: IV. Vif
Kol Nidrei
Lynn Harrell
Kol Nidrei
Kol Nidrei
Pezzo Elegiaco from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Pezzo Elegiaco from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50
Pezzo Elegiaco from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50
Quintet No. 11 In E Major Op.13 No.5
Luigi Boccherini
Quintet No. 11 In E Major Op.13 No.5
Quintet No. 11 In E Major Op.13 No.5
Trio In B Flat Major Op.97 (Archduke)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trio In B Flat Major Op.97 (Archduke)
Trio In B Flat Major Op.97 (Archduke)
Concerto no. 2 in G major Op.126 for cello and orchestra
Dmitri Shostakovich
Concerto no. 2 in G major Op.126 for cello and orchestra
Concerto no. 2 in G major Op.126 for cello and orchestra
Conductor
Cello Suite No 3 in C major, BWV 1009 (Bourrée 1 and 2)
Lynn Harrell
Cello Suite No 3 in C major, BWV 1009 (Bourrée 1 and 2)
Cello Suite No 3 in C major, BWV 1009 (Bourrée 1 and 2)
Quintet in G minor Op.30 for piano and strings
Nobuko Imai, Вадим Репин, Сергей Иванович Танеев, Ilya Gringolts, Lynn Harrell & Михаил Васильевич Плетнев
Quintet in G minor Op.30 for piano and strings
Quintet in G minor Op.30 for piano and strings
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 26: Debussy, Dutilleux & Ravel
Royal Albert Hall
3 Aug 2011
3
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 26: Debussy, Dutilleux & Ravel
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
3 Sep 1988
3
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
9 Aug 1985
9
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
