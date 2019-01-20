Alexander WeimannBorn 1965
Alexander Weimann
1965
Alexander Weimann Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Weimann (born 1965 in Munich) is a German conductor and harpsichordist.
Weimann studied in Munich and then was a teacher at the Münchner Musikhochschule 1990–1995. He is a regular conductor of Les Voix Baroques and the Arion Ensemble.
Alexander Weimann Tracks
The Fall of Jericho
William Hayes
The Fall of Jericho
The Fall of Jericho
