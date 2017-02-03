Deniz KoyuTurkish/German DJ. Born 29 April 1985
Deniz Koyu
1985-04-29
Deniz Koyu Biography (Wikipedia)
KO:YU, also known as Deniz Koyu (born as Deniz Akcakoyunlu in Bochum, Germany) is a Turkish/German DJ and electronic dance music producer who specializes in progressive house and electro house. He has received worldwide support from acclaimed DJs such as Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto, Dada Life and Fedde le Grand and was named an EDM artist to watch in 2012 by MTV. Getting into EDM(at age 18), he previously enjoyed pop music and indie pop. He lists Daft Punk, disco house and later on progressive and electro house as influences. Koyu is best known for his track "Tung!". He now produces under the name "KO:YU".[citation needed]
Deniz Koyu Tracks
Tung!
I Wanna Know (Alesso & Deniz Koyu Remix) (feat. Nico & Vinz)
To The Sun
Rudy
Ruby
Halo
Intro
Rage
Hertz
Bong
Tung (Radio mix)
Tongue
