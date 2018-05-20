Oliver FerrerBorn 10 September 1977
Oliver Ferrer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/813c31a3-c157-42ee-b242-504eb9684c29
Oliver Ferrer Tracks
Sort by
True Love
Oliver Ferrer
True Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Love
Last played on
Amen & Love (Lynx Remix)
Oliver Ferrer
Amen & Love (Lynx Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amen & Love (Lynx Remix)
Last played on
Oliver Ferrer Links
Back to artist