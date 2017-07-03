Flavor FlavBorn 16 March 1959
William Jonathan Drayton Jr. (born March 16, 1959), better known by his stage name Flavor Flav, is an American musician, rapper, actor, television personality, and comedian who rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy. He is also known for popularizing the role of the hype man and for yelling "Yeah, boyeee!" and "Flavor Flav!" during performances. After falling out of the public eye for a number of years, Flav reappeared as the star of several VH1 reality series, including The Surreal Life, Strange Love, and Flavor of Love.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
