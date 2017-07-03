William Jonathan Drayton Jr. (born March 16, 1959), better known by his stage name Flavor Flav, is an American musician, rapper, actor, television personality, and comedian who rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy. He is also known for popularizing the role of the hype man and for yelling "Yeah, boyeee!" and "Flavor Flav!" during performances. After falling out of the public eye for a number of years, Flav reappeared as the star of several VH1 reality series, including The Surreal Life, Strange Love, and Flavor of Love.