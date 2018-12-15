Andy PaskBorn 13 May 1955
Andrew Howard "Andy" Pask (born 30 August 1955 in Islington, London) is an English musician and composer, best known as bass player for the band Landscape, and for writing the theme to the TV show The Bill.
Andy Pask Tracks
The Bill Theme
Andy Pask
The Bill Theme
The Bill Theme
The Bill Theme (Long)
Andy Pask
The Bill Theme (Long)
The Bill Theme (Long)
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choirs and Congregation of St James Church Clerkenwell
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
The Climb
Michael Ball
The Climb
The Climb
