The Only OnesFormed August 1976. Disbanded 1982
The Only Ones
1976-08
The Only Ones Biography
The Only Ones are an English rock band, formed in London in 1976 and originally disbanded in 1982. They were associated with punk rock, yet straddled the musical territory in between punk, power pop and hard rock, with noticeable influences from psychedelia.
The Only Ones reformed in 2007 after their biggest hit "Another Girl, Another Planet" was used in a Vodafone ad campaign in 2006, and picked up as the introduction theme to Irish DJ Dave Fanning's radio show. The band completed a comeback UK tour in June 2007, and continued touring throughout 2008 and 2009. New material was recorded in 2009 and played live, but has yet to be released.
Another Girl, Another Planet
Flaming Torch
Flaming Torch
Trouble In The World
Trouble In The World
Oh Lucinda
Oh Lucinda
Miles From Nowhere
Miles From Nowhere
Another Girl, Another Planet (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 5 Apr 1978)
Out There In The Night
Out There In The Night
You've Got To Pay
You've Got To Pay
Oh Lucinda (Love Becomes A Habit) (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 21 May 1980)
Happy Pilgrim (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1980)
It's The Truth
It's The Truth
