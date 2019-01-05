Jordan Rakei: The perks of being a wallflower

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063l5wh.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063l5wh.jpg

2018-04-07T08:17:00.000Z

Multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei on the benefits of being an introspective artist.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063l5k5