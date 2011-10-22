Rouge are a Brazilian pop girl group formed in 2002, through the talent show Popstars and signed a deal with Sony Music. The group was originally consisted of Aline Wirley, Fantine Thó, Karin Hils, Li Martins (then known as Patrícia Lissah) and Lu Andrade, until Luciana's departure from the group in 2004.

The group's first studio album, Rouge (2002), sold more than 2 million copies in Brazil. The success of the album was boosted by the songs "Não Dá pra Resistir", "Beijo Molhado" and, mainly, "Ragatanga", which helped to establish the group on a national platform. The second studio album, C'est La Vie (2003) produced the singles "Brilha La Luna", "Um Anjo Veio Me Falar" and "Vem Cair na Zueira", but was less successful. After the departure of Andrade, the four remaining members continued and released the albums Blá Blá Blá (2004) and Mil e Uma Noites (2005).

The group disbanded in June 2006, when the contract with Sony Music was not renewed. Over four years, the group sold about 6 million records, becoming the most successful female group in Brazil and received in all, three gold records, three platinum albums, one double platinum album by the ABPD.