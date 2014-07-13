Bosnian RainbowsOmar Rodríguez-López Group. Formed 2012
Bosnian Rainbows
2012
Bosnian Rainbows Biography (Wikipedia)
Bosnian Rainbows is an American art rock band from El Paso, Texas, formed in 2012. The band consists of former the Mars Volta members, Omar Rodríguez-López (guitar, backing vocals) and Deantoni Parks (drums, keyboards), alongside Le Butcherettes vocalist Teri Gender Bender and Nicci Kasper of KUDU and We Are Dark Angels (keyboards).
Initially billed as a variation on the Omar Rodriguez Lopez Group, the band was formed following a decision to put Rodriguez-Lopez's primary project, The Mars Volta, on hiatus.
Bosnian Rainbows Tracks
Turtle Neck
Bosnian Rainbows
Turtle Neck
Turtle Neck
Torn Maps
Bosnian Rainbows
Torn Maps
Torn Maps
