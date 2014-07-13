Bosnian Rainbows is an American art rock band from El Paso, Texas, formed in 2012. The band consists of former the Mars Volta members, Omar Rodríguez-López (guitar, backing vocals) and Deantoni Parks (drums, keyboards), alongside Le Butcherettes vocalist Teri Gender Bender and Nicci Kasper of KUDU and We Are Dark Angels (keyboards).

Initially billed as a variation on the Omar Rodriguez Lopez Group, the band was formed following a decision to put Rodriguez-Lopez's primary project, The Mars Volta, on hiatus.