Nego do Borel, artistic name of Leno Maycon Viana Gomes (born 10 July 1992), is a Brazilian singer of funk ostentação. He is known for hits "Os Cara do Momento", "Diamante de Lama", "Bonde dos Brabos" and "Você Partiu Meu Coração", with Wesley Safadão and Anitta. Currently he has two albums released by Sony Music. Nego do Borel was the sixth Brazilian artist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100.
Corazon
Maluma
Corazon
Corazon
Me Solta (feat. DJ Rennan Da Penha)
Nego do Borel
Me Solta (feat. DJ Rennan Da Penha)
Me Solta (feat. DJ Rennan Da Penha)
