The Hush Now is an American indie rock quintet from Boston, Massachusetts. The group includes Noel Kelly on guitar and lead vocals, Adam Quane on guitar, Pat MacDonald on bass, Barry Marino on drums, and John Millar on keyboards. Formed by Kelly in 2006, the band released their self-titled debut independently in 2008, and followed that up with their second album Constellations in 2010.
The band has been described as "audio candy for the art school crowd".
The Hush Now Tracks
On Holiday
Contrails
Wishing You A Happy Christmas
Bedtime Stories
