Vladimir HorowitzBorn 18 September 1903. Died 5 November 1989
Vladimir Horowitz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kyy83.jpg
1903-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81269a28-c616-4e87-8942-a6f8e59b68e4
Vladimir Horowitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir Samoylovich Horowitz (Russian: Владимир Самойлович Горовиц; Ukrainian: Володимир Самійлович Горовиць; Yiddish: וולאדימיר סאַמוילאָוויטש האָראָוויץ; October 1 [O.S. September 18] 1903 – November 5, 1989) was an American classical pianist and composer born in the Russian Empire. He was acclaimed for his virtuoso technique, his tone color, and the excitement engendered by his playing. He is recognized as one of the greatest pianists of all time.
Vladimir Horowitz Tracks
'Nun komm' der Heiden Heiland', BWV 659
Johann Sebastian Bach
'Nun komm' der Heiden Heiland', BWV 659
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
'Nun komm' der Heiden Heiland', BWV 659
Last played on
Soirees de Vienne: Valse-Caprice no.6
Franz Schubert
Soirees de Vienne: Valse-Caprice no.6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Soirees de Vienne: Valse-Caprice no.6
Last played on
Traumerei
Robert Schumann
Traumerei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Traumerei
Last played on
Study in C minor, Op 10 No 12, 'Revolutionary'
Frédéric Chopin
Study in C minor, Op 10 No 12, 'Revolutionary'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Study in C minor, Op 10 No 12, 'Revolutionary'
Last played on
Barcarolle in G minor, Op 10 No 3 (Morceaux de salon)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Barcarolle in G minor, Op 10 No 3 (Morceaux de salon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Barcarolle in G minor, Op 10 No 3 (Morceaux de salon)
Last played on
Sonata no. 2 in B flat minor, op. 36: II. Non allegro
Sergei Rachmaninov
Sonata no. 2 in B flat minor, op. 36: II. Non allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Sonata no. 2 in B flat minor, op. 36: II. Non allegro
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 3 in D Minor, 1st mvt
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No 3 in D Minor, 1st mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 3 in D Minor, 1st mvt
Last played on
Polonaise in A flat major, Op.53 'Heroic'
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise in A flat major, Op.53 'Heroic'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Polonaise in A flat major, Op.53 'Heroic'
Last played on
Fantaisie-impromptu in C sharp minor, Op 66
Frédéric Chopin
Fantaisie-impromptu in C sharp minor, Op 66
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Fantaisie-impromptu in C sharp minor, Op 66
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 3 in B flat major, K 281 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Sonata No 3 in B flat major, K 281 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 3 in B flat major, K 281 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Prelude in G major, Op 32 No 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in G major, Op 32 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude in G major, Op 32 No 5
Last played on
Carmen Suite No 2 (Danse bohème arr Horowitz)
Georges Bizet
Carmen Suite No 2 (Danse bohème arr Horowitz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Carmen Suite No 2 (Danse bohème arr Horowitz)
Last played on
Adagio and Fugue from Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C major BWV 564
Johann Sebastian Bach
Adagio and Fugue from Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C major BWV 564
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Adagio and Fugue from Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C major BWV 564
Last played on
Etude in G Flat major, Op.10, No.5 (Black Key)
Frédéric Chopin
Etude in G Flat major, Op.10, No.5 (Black Key)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Etude in G Flat major, Op.10, No.5 (Black Key)
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No 19 in D minor
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No 19 in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody No 19 in D minor
Last played on
Sonata in A major K322 (L483)
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in A major K322 (L483)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
Sonata in A major K322 (L483)
Last played on
Barcarolle, Op. 60
Vladimir Horowitz
Barcarolle, Op. 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy83.jpglink
Barcarolle, Op. 60
Last played on
Ballade no. 1 in G minor
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade no. 1 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade no. 1 in G minor
Last played on
The Stars And Stripes Forever
John Philip Sousa
The Stars And Stripes Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy83.jpglink
The Stars And Stripes Forever
Last played on
Barcarolle in F sharp minor, Op 60
Frédéric Chopin
Barcarolle in F sharp minor, Op 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Barcarolle in F sharp minor, Op 60
Last played on
Variations on a theme from Bizet's Carmen
Vladimir Horowitz
Variations on a theme from Bizet's Carmen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy83.jpglink
Variations on a theme from Bizet's Carmen
Last played on
Impromptu ("Nocturne") in F sharp major
Franz Liszt
Impromptu ("Nocturne") in F sharp major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Impromptu ("Nocturne") in F sharp major
Last played on
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Last played on
Variations on a Theme from Bizet's 'Carmen'
Vladimir Horowitz
Variations on a Theme from Bizet's 'Carmen'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy83.jpglink
Variations on a Theme from Bizet's 'Carmen'
Last played on
Ständchen (Schwanengesang transc Liszt)
Franz Liszt
Ständchen (Schwanengesang transc Liszt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Ständchen (Schwanengesang transc Liszt)
Last played on
Piano Sonata no.9, Op.68
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata no.9, Op.68
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0j.jpglink
Piano Sonata no.9, Op.68
Last played on
Adagio in B minor, KV. 540
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio in B minor, KV. 540
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Adagio in B minor, KV. 540
Last played on
Prelude in D flat Op. 28 NO. 15 "Raindrop"
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude in D flat Op. 28 NO. 15 "Raindrop"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Prelude in D flat Op. 28 NO. 15 "Raindrop"
Last played on
Etude in D sharp minor, Op.8 no.12
Alexander Scriabin
Etude in D sharp minor, Op.8 no.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0j.jpglink
Etude in D sharp minor, Op.8 no.12
Last played on
Ständchen
Franz Schubert
Ständchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ständchen
Last played on
Arabeske, Op 18
Robert Schumann
Arabeske, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Arabeske, Op 18
Last played on
Prelude in G minor, Op 23 No 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in G minor, Op 23 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude in G minor, Op 23 No 5
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 3 in B flat major, K 281 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Sonata No 3 in B flat major, K 281 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 3 in B flat major, K 281 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Danse Macabre
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Danse Macabre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Danse Macabre
Last played on
Piano Sonata in E flat, Hob XVI.52
Joseph Haydn
Piano Sonata in E flat, Hob XVI.52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Piano Sonata in E flat, Hob XVI.52
Last played on
Kinderszenen, Op.17: Traumerei
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen, Op.17: Traumerei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Kinderszenen, Op.17: Traumerei
Last played on
Étincelles (8 Morceaux caracteristiques, Op 36)
Moritz Moszkowski
Étincelles (8 Morceaux caracteristiques, Op 36)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxn0.jpglink
Étincelles (8 Morceaux caracteristiques, Op 36)
Last played on
Carmen Variations
Arcadi Volodos
Carmen Variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy83.jpglink
Carmen Variations
Last played on
Variations On A Theme From Bizet's Carmen
Vladimir Horowitz
Variations On A Theme From Bizet's Carmen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy83.jpglink
Variations On A Theme From Bizet's Carmen
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor
Last played on
Polka de W.R.
Sergei Rachmaninov
Polka de W.R.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Polka de W.R.
Last played on
Study in E flat minor, Op 39 No 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
Study in E flat minor, Op 39 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Study in E flat minor, Op 39 No 5
Last played on
Rondo All Turca
Vladimir Horowitz
Rondo All Turca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyy83.jpglink
Rondo All Turca
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 9 in F, Op.68 ('Black Mass')
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata No 9 in F, Op.68 ('Black Mass')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0j.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 9 in F, Op.68 ('Black Mass')
Last played on
Sonata in A flat major, K 127
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in A flat major, K 127
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
Sonata in A flat major, K 127
Last played on
Back to artist