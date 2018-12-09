Vladimir Samoylovich Horowitz (Russian: Владимир Самойлович Горовиц; Ukrainian: Володимир Самійлович Горовиць; Yiddish: וולאדימיר סאַמוילאָוויטש האָראָוויץ‎; October 1 [O.S. September 18] 1903 – November 5, 1989) was an American classical pianist and composer born in the Russian Empire. He was acclaimed for his virtuoso technique, his tone color, and the excitement engendered by his playing. He is recognized as one of the greatest pianists of all time.