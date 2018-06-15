Saxophonist Morris Goldberg, was born in Cape Town, South Africa and grew up in the area known as Observatory. He is recognised as one of the early pioneers of Cape Jazz, along with Dollar Brand and Chris McGregor.[citation needed]

Goldberg left South Africa in the Apartheid years to study in New York City, where he now lives. He is also a virtuoso clarinet and flute player.[citation needed] He has recorded a number of his own albums and is known as a member of the Harry Belafonte band and for his work with Paul Simon. He also played in the band on The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Goldberg has toured and recorded albums with his own band, OJOYO. He calls their sound safrojazz, presenting the music as a combination of South African and American jazz music.